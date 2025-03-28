Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 344 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,278 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.6% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Riverstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. King Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Visa by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 74,874 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,163,000. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $616,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of V opened at $349.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.66. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.70 and a twelve month high of $366.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Visa from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Visa from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective (up from $368.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.84.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Visa

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total transaction of $11,801,589.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,789,689.82. The trade was a 47.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.41, for a total value of $13,395,133.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,991,249.33. The trade was a 59.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,205 shares of company stock worth $48,560,961. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.