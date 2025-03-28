Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Position Lifted by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Corteva were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $1,514,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,428,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,031,000 after purchasing an additional 525,531 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Corteva by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 695,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,624,000 after purchasing an additional 237,764 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 755.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 552,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,486,000 after purchasing an additional 488,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 96,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 33,886 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Corteva to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $1,692,934.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,257.78. This trade represents a 70.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CTVA opened at $62.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $66.24.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.