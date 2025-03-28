Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 3,504 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $8,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Church & Dwight by 224.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.81.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 2.1 %

CHD opened at $108.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.35 and a 12 month high of $116.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.91.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.79%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $6,322,069.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,442.06. This trade represents a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,378.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,941.26. This represents a 63.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,449 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

