Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 2,757 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $8,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,517,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $846,656,000 after acquiring an additional 368,979 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,037,000 after purchasing an additional 182,058 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 745,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,945,000 after purchasing an additional 116,090 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 744.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 88,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,859,000 after purchasing an additional 78,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,749,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Northland Securities raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $101.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.37. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.01 and a 1-year high of $152.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -70.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.74.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. On average, research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 7,355 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $978,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,381. The trade was a 14.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total transaction of $37,239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,823,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,757,936.68. This represents a 5.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 746,198 shares of company stock valued at $92,503,343. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

