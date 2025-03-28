Corebridge Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 10,066.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,006 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of BILL worth $9,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of BILL by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in BILL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in BILL during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in BILL by 12,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BILL Price Performance

NYSE:BILL opened at $48.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.89 and its 200 day moving average is $69.80. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.82 and a 12 month high of $100.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,849.40, a P/E/G ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 5.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BILL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on BILL from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of BILL from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.89.

BILL Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

