Corebridge Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of Vail Resorts worth $8,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTN. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 246.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 418.6% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.56.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

MTN stock opened at $161.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.99 and a 12-month high of $233.57.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.27. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.76 EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $160.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,960. This trade represents a 6.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

