Contrasting TNF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNFA) and Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Profitability

This table compares TNF Pharmaceuticals and Trinity Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TNF Pharmaceuticals N/A -180.71% -84.27% Trinity Biotech -34.39% N/A -21.37%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.6% of TNF Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of Trinity Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of TNF Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Trinity Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TNF Pharmaceuticals and Trinity Biotech”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TNF Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$4.00 million N/A N/A Trinity Biotech $59.13 million 0.20 -$24.02 million ($2.26) -0.30

Risk & Volatility

TNF Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Trinity Biotech.

TNF Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trinity Biotech has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trinity Biotech beats TNF Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TNF Pharmaceuticals

TNF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing two novel therapeutic platforms that treat the causes of disease rather than addressing the symptoms. Its MYMD-1 is a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immune system to control TNF-a, which drives chronic inflammation, and other pro-inflammatory cell signaling cytokines. The MYMD-1 is being developed to delay aging, increase longevity, and treat autoimmune diseases. The company’s second drug platform, Supera-CBD, is being developed to treat chronic pain, addiction, and epilepsy. The Supera-CBD is a novel synthetic derivative of cannabidiol (CBD) and is being developed to address and improve the growing CBD market, which includes FDA approved drugs and CBD products not regulated as drugs. TNF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TNF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in July 2024. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas and Ireland. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detects infectious diseases; sexually transmitted diseases consisting of syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes. It also provides laboratory-testing services for Sjogren's syndrome, hearing loss, celiac disease, lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, systemic sclerosis, and other laboratory-testing services for autoimmune disorders. The company develops, manufactures, and sells products in the immunofluorescence assay, enzyme-linked immunosorbent, western blot, and line immunoassay formats; and provides reagent products, such as ACE, bile acids, oxalate, and glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase for diagnosis of liver and kidney diseases, as well as haemolytic anaemia. It serves public health authorities, non-governmental organisations, and clinical and reference laboratories through its direct sales force, as well as through a network of independent distributors and strategic partners. Trinity Biotech plc was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Bray, Ireland.

