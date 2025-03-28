Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XLY)

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 23,989 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 147% compared to the typical volume of 9,721 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $457,095,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,537,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,030,000 after buying an additional 754,562 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,795,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,865,000 after buying an additional 577,692 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,357,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,789,000 after acquiring an additional 296,906 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management Fund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSEARCA:XLY traded down $6.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,422,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,662. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.25. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 12-month low of $166.48 and a 12-month high of $240.28.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Increases Dividend

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.542 per share. This is an increase from Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Get Free Report)

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.