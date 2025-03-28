ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Hoertkorn Richard Charles

Hoertkorn Richard Charles reduced its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,008 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up 0.6% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 876.9% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $102.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $86.81 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The company has a market cap of $130.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.30.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.95.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

