ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Short Interest Update

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the February 28th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOBP opened at $22.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.20. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $23.42.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.3281 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

