Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2,938.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,600,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,579 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 247,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,122,000 after purchasing an additional 69,988 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 102.0% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF opened at $176.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.15. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $159.39 and a 52 week high of $207.77.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Vanguard Extended Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.55.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Articles

