Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 144.94 ($1.88) and traded as high as GBX 167.98 ($2.17). Concurrent Technologies shares last traded at GBX 167.64 ($2.17), with a volume of 214,887 shares.
Concurrent Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %
The stock has a market cap of £147.31 million, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 5.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 175.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 145.26.
Insider Transactions at Concurrent Technologies
In other Concurrent Technologies news, insider Brent Salgat sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.15), for a total transaction of £16,600 ($21,491.46). Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.
Concurrent Technologies Company Profile
Concurrent Technologies Plc develops and manufactures high-end embedded computer products for use in a wide range of high-performance, long-life cycle applications within the telecommunications, defence, security, telemetry, scientific and aerospace markets, including applications within extremely harsh environments.
