Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 144.94 ($1.88) and traded as high as GBX 167.98 ($2.17). Concurrent Technologies shares last traded at GBX 167.64 ($2.17), with a volume of 214,887 shares.

Concurrent Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £147.31 million, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 5.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 175.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 145.26.

Get Concurrent Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Concurrent Technologies

In other Concurrent Technologies news, insider Brent Salgat sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.15), for a total transaction of £16,600 ($21,491.46). Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Concurrent Technologies Company Profile

Concurrent Technologies Plc develops and manufactures high-end embedded computer products for use in a wide range of high-performance, long-life cycle applications within the telecommunications, defence, security, telemetry, scientific and aerospace markets, including applications within extremely harsh environments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Concurrent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concurrent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.