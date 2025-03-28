Concentrix Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.3328 per share on Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th.

Concentrix has increased its dividend payment by an average of 35.4% annually over the last three years. Concentrix has a payout ratio of 10.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Concentrix Stock Performance

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $65.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.69. Concentrix has a fifty-two week low of $36.28 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Insider Activity

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.21. Concentrix had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Concentrix’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Concentrix will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,771.60. This represents a 1.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNXC has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Concentrix from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Concentrix from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Concentrix from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Concentrix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.60.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

