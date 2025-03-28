Concentrix Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.3328 per share on Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th.
Concentrix has increased its dividend payment by an average of 35.4% annually over the last three years. Concentrix has a payout ratio of 10.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Concentrix Stock Performance
Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $65.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.69. Concentrix has a fifty-two week low of $36.28 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,771.60. This represents a 1.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CNXC has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Concentrix from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Concentrix from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Concentrix from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Concentrix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.60.
Concentrix Company Profile
Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.
