Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $98.55 and last traded at $98.65. 3,319,256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 4,307,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.09.
The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.52.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2879 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund’s previous dividend of $0.22.
The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US telecommunication and media & entertainment components of the S&P 500 index. XLC was launched on Jun 18, 2018 and is managed by State Street.
