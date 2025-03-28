Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Takes $169,000 Position in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 62,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 17,077 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 22.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC lifted its position in SecureWorks by 16.4% during the third quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 368,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 51,869 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 14.6% in the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 85,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in SecureWorks by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SecureWorks in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

SecureWorks Price Performance

SCWX opened at $8.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.36. SecureWorks Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $755.94 million, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.94.

SecureWorks Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

