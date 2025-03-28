Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $433,000 Holdings in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in PHINIA were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PHIN. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 10.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,016,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,794,000 after purchasing an additional 95,870 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP grew its holdings in PHINIA by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 142,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 59,515 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in PHINIA by 336.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 56,114 shares during the period. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC raised its stake in shares of PHINIA by 12,400.0% during the third quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 49,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 161.2% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 66,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 41,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PHIN shares. UBS Group raised their target price on PHINIA from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Northland Capmk raised PHINIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. CL King began coverage on PHINIA in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of PHINIA in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PHINIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

PHINIA stock opened at $44.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.38. PHINIA Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.10 and a 52-week high of $57.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.68.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). PHINIA had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.94 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from PHINIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio is 61.71%.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

