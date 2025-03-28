Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $288,000 Position in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,943 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.09% of Zhihu worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zhihu by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 68,458 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Zhihu by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 15,325 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 150,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 68,458 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zhihu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zhihu from $5.40 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

Zhihu Stock Performance

Zhihu stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.43 million, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94. Zhihu Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $6.32.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $117.71 million during the quarter.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People’s Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services.

Further Reading

