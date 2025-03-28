Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $209,000 Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 299.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,329 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,194 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 476.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 127,269 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in NV5 Global by 293.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 30,008 shares during the last quarter. Haven Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,943,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 178,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 122,310 shares during the period. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group cut their price objective on NV5 Global from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

NV5 Global Price Performance

Shares of NVEE opened at $19.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.44.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $246.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.46 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

NV5 Global declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, January 6th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NV5 Global Profile

(Free Report)

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.