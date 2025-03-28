Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 86.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,470 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 52,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 18,181 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,720,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,394,000 after purchasing an additional 90,758 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 276,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESRT opened at $7.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $11.62.

Empire State Realty Trust ( NYSE:ESRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $155.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.62 million. As a group, analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, EVP Thomas P. Durels sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $101,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,629.77. This trade represents a 14.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,122 shares of company stock worth $242,761. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

ESRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

