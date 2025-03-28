Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 104,800.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 104.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NXRT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $38.84 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $48.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.97 million, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.34.

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20,400.00%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Stories

