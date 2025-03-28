Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 29,218 Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Free Report) by 120.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,218 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in VTEX were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of VTEX by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in VTEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of VTEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in VTEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of VTEX from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on VTEX from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on VTEX in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.70 target price on the stock.

Shares of VTEX opened at $5.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.24. VTEX has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The company has a market cap of $954.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.10 and a beta of 1.41.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

