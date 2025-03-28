Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €17.20 ($18.49) and traded as high as €23.42 ($25.18). Commerzbank shares last traded at €23.20 ($24.95), with a volume of 9,299,221 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 6.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €20.45 and its 200-day moving average price is €17.35. The company has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

