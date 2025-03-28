Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Cut to $67.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CMA. UBS Group initiated coverage on Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of CMA stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.54. The stock had a trading volume of 69,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,159. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Comerica has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $73.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.52.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). Comerica had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Comerica by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Comerica by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Comerica by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

