Cohen & Steers Natural Resources Active ETF (NYSEARCA:CSNR) Announces Dividend of $0.13

Cohen & Steers Natural Resources Active ETF (NYSEARCA:CSNR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.132 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.

Cohen & Steers Natural Resources Active ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CSNR stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,011. Cohen & Steers Natural Resources Active ETF has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $25.42.

Get Cohen & Steers Natural Resources Active ETF alerts:

About Cohen & Steers Natural Resources Active ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Cohen & Steers Natural Resources Active ETF (CSNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund focused on growth and pursuing inflation protection by investing in companies involved in the production, extraction, and processing of natural resources.

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Natural Resources Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Natural Resources Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.