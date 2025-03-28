Cohen & Steers Natural Resources Active ETF (NYSEARCA:CSNR) Announces Dividend of $0.13

Cohen & Steers Natural Resources Active ETF (NYSEARCA:CSNR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.132 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.
Cohen & Steers Natural Resources Active ETF Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of CSNR stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,011. Cohen & Steers Natural Resources Active ETF has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $25.42.
About Cohen & Steers Natural Resources Active ETF
