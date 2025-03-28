Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FOF)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:FOF traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $12.11. 64,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,384. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $13.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.73.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile
