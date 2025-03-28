Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FOF)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FOF traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $12.11. 64,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,384. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $13.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.73.

Get Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.