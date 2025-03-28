Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Shares Sold by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,606 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.06% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $19,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $482,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 28,069.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 10,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $86.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.30. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $65.94 and a fifty-two week high of $88.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.