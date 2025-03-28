Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Shares Sold by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,606 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.06% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $19,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $482,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 28,069.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 10,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $86.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.30. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $65.94 and a fifty-two week high of $88.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

