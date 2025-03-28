CNS Pharmaceuticals’ (CNSP) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their hold rating on shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $975.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

