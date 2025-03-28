CNS Pharmaceuticals’ (CNSP) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their hold rating on shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CNSP
CNS Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.4 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.
CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CNS Pharmaceuticals
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.