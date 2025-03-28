Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Insider Michelle Zatlyn Sells 25,640 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total value of $3,354,994.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 413,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,095,091.05. This trade represents a 5.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 27th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $3,008,597.60.

On Friday, February 21st, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total value of $4,017,018.80.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,099 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total transaction of $5,785,719.16.

On Friday, January 24th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $3,172,950.00.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $3,087,056.00.

NET stock opened at $118.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -539.17 and a beta of 1.27. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.24 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.05.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cloudflare from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP grew its position in Cloudflare by 38.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1,988.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

(Get Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

