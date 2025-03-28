Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Trading Up 1.9 %

CIZN stock opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.26. Citizens has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Citizens Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Citizens’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

About Citizens

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

