CIBC Cuts Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$124.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$128.00 to C$124.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$133.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$127.00 to C$129.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$123.43.

Shares of CP stock opened at C$102.60 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of C$101.76 and a 1 year high of C$121.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$109.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$109.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 20.06%.

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 18,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.16, for a total value of C$2,173,430.39. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

