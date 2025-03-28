China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Short Interest Up 340.1% in March

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,800 shares, a growth of 340.1% from the February 28th total of 30,400 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 336,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

China Liberal Education Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ CLEU traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,630. China Liberal Education has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $4,164.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.68.

China Liberal Education Company Profile

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

