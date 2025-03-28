China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Short Interest Up 340.1% in March

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,800 shares, a growth of 340.1% from the February 28th total of 30,400 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 336,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
China Liberal Education Stock Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ CLEU traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,630. China Liberal Education has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $4,164.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.68.
China Liberal Education Company Profile
