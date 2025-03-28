China BlueChemical (OTCMKTS:CBLUY) Trading 4.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

China BlueChemical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CBLUY – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.86 and last traded at $8.86. Approximately 7 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

China BlueChemical Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 5.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98.

About China BlueChemical

China BlueChemical Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells mineral fertilizers and chemical products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Urea, Phosphorus and Compound Fertiliser, Methanol, and Others segments. It offers urea, methanol, phosphorus fertilizers, including mono-ammonium phosphate, di-ammonium phosphate, compound fertilizers, and acrylonitrile.

