China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Releases Earnings Results

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.22%. China Automotive Systems updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

China Automotive Systems Stock Performance

CAAS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.09. 83,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,092. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.65 million, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.27. China Automotive Systems has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $5.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on China Automotive Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronics and systems and parts.

