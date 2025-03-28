Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Chewy (NYSE:CHWYGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Chewy had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Chewy updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.300-0.350 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CHWY traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,694,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,293,494. Chewy has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $40.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.13.

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $250,390,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $150,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,159.12. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,083,269 shares of company stock worth $290,611,129 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Chewy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.68.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

