Chesnara (LON:CSN) Issues Earnings Results

Chesnara (LON:CSN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 2.56 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Chesnara had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 1.21%.

Chesnara Stock Performance

Shares of LON:CSN opened at GBX 269.50 ($3.49) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £410.06 million, a P/E ratio of 98.29 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 264.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 259.70. Chesnara has a one year low of GBX 240 ($3.11) and a one year high of GBX 289.50 ($3.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.42, a quick ratio of 38.06 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Chesnara Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a GBX 23.95 ($0.31) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Chesnara’s previous dividend of $8.61. Chesnara’s dividend payout ratio is presently 875.33%.

About Chesnara

Chesnara (CSN.L) is a European life and pensions consolidator listed on the London Stock Exchange. It administers approximately one million policies and operates as Countrywide Assured in the UK, as The Waard Group and Scildon in the Netherlands, and as Movestic in Sweden.

Following a three-pillar strategy, Chesnara’s primary responsibility is the efficient administration of its customers’ life and savings policies, ensuring good customer outcomes and providing a secure and compliant environment to protect policyholder interests.

