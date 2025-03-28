Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Price Target Cut to $250.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GTLS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.33.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GTLS

Chart Industries Stock Down 2.2 %

GTLS stock opened at $153.54 on Thursday. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $101.60 and a fifty-two week high of $220.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.65.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.54). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Chart Industries

In other Chart Industries news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 500 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.85 per share, with a total value of $70,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,691.40. This trade represents a 4.47 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci acquired 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $147.89 per share, with a total value of $25,880.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,247.75. This trade represents a 58.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,109 shares of company stock worth $160,845. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chart Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.