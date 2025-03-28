Chardan Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO)

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partners decreased their target price on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lexeo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

Shares of Lexeo Therapeutics stock opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 3.85. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.63.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lexeo Therapeutics will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexeo Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 76,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 25,089 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Lexeo Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 858,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its stake in Lexeo Therapeutics by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 750,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 379,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 282.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 104,837 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

