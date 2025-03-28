Cerillion (LON:CER) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,573.62 ($20.37) and traded as low as GBX 1,500 ($19.42). Cerillion shares last traded at GBX 1,570 ($20.33), with a volume of 247,057 shares changing hands.

Cerillion Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,572.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,706.81. The firm has a market cap of £453.73 million, a P/E ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Cerillion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a GBX 9.20 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Cerillion’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Cerillion’s payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

About Cerillion

Established in 1999, Cerillion provides mission-critical software for billing, charging and customer relationship management mainly for telecommunications providers, but also for other sectors, including energy and utilities.

Cerillion provides customers with a fully-integrated, functionally-rich product suite that provides a complete end-to-end solution.

