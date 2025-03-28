Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,400 shares, a growth of 178.3% from the February 28th total of 50,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Casinos

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, JB Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Century Casinos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. 66.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Century Casinos from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Century Casinos from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Century Casinos Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.80. 5,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.71. Century Casinos has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $5.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08.

Century Casinos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.