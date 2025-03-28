Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,830 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of Centrus Energy worth $10,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,215,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 79.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 426,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,380,000 after acquiring an additional 188,478 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $7,907,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Centrus Energy by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 967,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,438,000 after purchasing an additional 71,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 290.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 71,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after buying an additional 52,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Centrus Energy news, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $481,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,154.62. This represents a 29.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LEU stock opened at $69.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.58 and its 200 day moving average is $77.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.35. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $122.95.

LEU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

