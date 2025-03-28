Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSR. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 1,553.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 96,638 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Centerspace by 295.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 107,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 80,566 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Centerspace by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,019,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,834,000 after purchasing an additional 61,394 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Centerspace by 25.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 39,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Centerspace by 9.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,415,000 after purchasing an additional 23,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Centerspace Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CSR opened at $64.62 on Friday. Centerspace has a 52-week low of $54.90 and a 52-week high of $76.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.88 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Centerspace Increases Dividend

Centerspace ( NYSE:CSR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $1.36. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $66.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.96 million. On average, research analysts expect that Centerspace will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is -242.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Centerspace from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Centerspace in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Centerspace

Centerspace Profile

(Free Report)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.