Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.250- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNC. StockNews.com lowered Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

CNC stock opened at $60.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.40. Centene has a 52-week low of $55.03 and a 52-week high of $80.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. Centene had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $40.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Centene's revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Centene will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

