Cencora (NYSE:COR) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $271.66 and last traded at $271.31, with a volume of 65499 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $268.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COR shares. StockNews.com raised Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.20.

Get Cencora alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cencora

Cencora Stock Up 1.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.91. The company has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cencora news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $1,211,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,197.76. This represents a 24.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.06, for a total transaction of $520,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,249.24. This trade represents a 9.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,675 shares of company stock worth $8,034,778. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cencora

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter worth $478,309,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cencora by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,193,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,256 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at about $399,508,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,460,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,243,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,757,000 after purchasing an additional 550,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Cencora

(Get Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.