Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Stock Position Lifted by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Cencora were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hickory Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter worth about $572,000. Sylvest Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Cencora by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Cencora by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Cencora by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.51, for a total value of $3,928,916.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 317,913 shares in the company, valued at $85,680,732.63. This represents a 4.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $1,211,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,197.76. This represents a 24.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,675 shares of company stock valued at $8,034,778 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora Trading Up 1.1 %

Cencora stock opened at $274.33 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.77 and a 52 week high of $274.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $253.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.91.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. Research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 31.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cencora

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.