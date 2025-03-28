Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Short Interest Up 700.0% in March

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Cathay Pacific Airways Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CPCAY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.72. The company had a trading volume of 587 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,993. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.00. Cathay Pacific Airways has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $7.30.

Cathay Pacific Airways Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.3153 dividend. This is a positive change from Cathay Pacific Airways’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd.

About Cathay Pacific Airways

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers international passenger and air cargo transportation services. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also engages in the property investment and travel reward program; operates as a travel tour operator; and provision of financial, aircraft acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and cargo terminal services.

