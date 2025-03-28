Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy Rating

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CCL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.89.

Shares of CCL stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $20.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,324,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,634,964. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $28.72.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,898,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,681,000 after buying an additional 6,444,444 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,850,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761,489 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,095,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,329 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,845,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 228.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,689,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,204 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

