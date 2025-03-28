Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.42.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Cardlytics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Cardlytics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Cardlytics stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.62. Cardlytics has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

In other Cardlytics news, CEO Amit Gupta sold 46,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $159,313.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,365.80. This trade represents a 10.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexis Desieno sold 8,854 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $32,494.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,976 shares in the company, valued at $447,651.92. This represents a 6.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,454 shares of company stock valued at $391,864. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Cardlytics by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 94,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 10,508 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth $535,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Cardlytics by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,131,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 558,235 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

