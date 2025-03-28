Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Rating Increased to Buy at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. BTIG Research currently has $208.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Baird R W upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Hsbc Global Res raised Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.63.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $178.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $210.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.15.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Norden Group LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

