Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 59.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,158,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807,350 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 12.19% of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF worth $55,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 48,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 164,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 83,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period.

CGSD opened at $25.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average is $25.76. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.21 and a 52-week high of $26.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.0778 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

