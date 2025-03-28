Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0943 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a 21.2% increase from Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.82. 192,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,765. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.76. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $26.02.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

